Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Salla
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Salla, Finland

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent log villa is located at the foot of Sallatunturi, next to the new national …
$231,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go