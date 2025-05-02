Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sirkka, Finland

apartments
6
houses
5
11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/6
A Ski-in, Ski-out corner apartment in Levin Eturinne. Owners have access to a car park, gym,…
$276,415
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
The magic and atmosphere of Lapland at its best! This sturdy log cabin, built from thick tim…
$817,962
5 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/3
Elegant semi-detached house ready for as an investment, private use or both. The property is…
$823,603
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$524,624
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Easy to arrive and easy to leave, the apartment is located within walking distance of all th…
$190,670
2 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
1/6 share ownership within walking distance of Levi center. Efficiently used square footage …
$64,309
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
This stunning log-built semi-detached home combines high-quality construction with carefully…
$789,757
2 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
A renovated semi-detached apartment with functional spaces, located a short distance from th…
$203,080
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/3
Karhunvartija 4 is a cozy apartment in the center of Levi, offering accommodation for 2+2 pe…
$203,080
3 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$373,015
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Easy and atmospheric vacation right at the center of Levi's services. Location next to the G…
$547,189
