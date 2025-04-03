Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland
  3. Torniolaakson seutukunta
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Torniolaakson seutukunta, Finland

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Pello, Finland
2 bedroom house
Pello, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/2
On the shores of picture beautiful lake Raanujärvi in Ylitornio Lapland two bedroom house fo…
$434,403
1 bedroom house in Pello, Finland
1 bedroom house
Pello, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$92,966
