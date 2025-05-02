Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Muonio
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Muonio, Finland

houses
3
3 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Dream property awaits new ownerIn the wonderful surroundings of Lake Äkäsjärvi, in the peace…
$168,105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Muonio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant stone house and warm garage/warehouse by the lake, designed by the architect, on a s…
$738,987
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
This sled cabin for sale combines traditional Lapland style with modern comfort. The spaciou…
$197,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go