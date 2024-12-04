  1. Realting.com
  Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Dubái
  Complejo residencial Lumena Alta Business Bay

Complejo residencial Lumena Alta Business Bay

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
$6,96M
19
ID: 32710
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

  País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Región / estado
    Dubái
  Metro
    Business Bay (~ 600 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

    Clase Premium
    2030
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The name LUMENA ALTA itself indicates a place where ambition meets brilliance. Lumena, derived from the Latin lumen, evokes associations with pure radiance as a symbol of vision, creativity, and innovation. Alta, meaning “elevated,” speaks to status, aspiration, and architectural height.

 

Together, LUMENA ALTA becomes a symbol of sublime light—a place where illumination and elevation converge.

 

LUMENA ALTA is a living sculpture of light and movement, rising 380 meters above the city. Created for people with a global vision who define the future of business and culture, this new generation multifunctional complex combines luxurious commercial, residential, and lifestyle spaces in one tall masterpiece.

 

The building curves outward, as if frozen in motion. The tower's elegant spiral facade sets a new architectural standard for Dubai. Each curve of its dynamic form is designed to capture and refract light. During the day, the tower shines brightly. At night, it glows as if illuminated from within, like a luminous instrument inset into the skyline. Its aerodynamic geometry speaks of progress and ambition embodied in form—it is a landmark destined to remain on the horizon like a sculpture.

 

OVERVIEW OF LUMENA ALTA COMPONENTS

Hotel

Hotel amenities

Offices

Office amenities

Retail space

HOTEL AMENITIES

 

Executive Performance Fitness Gym

Aqua Vitality Level

Outdoor rejuvenation terraces

Meeting, conference, and event spaces

SPA

Outdoor pool

Sky Restaurant

OFFICE AMENITIES

 

Executive fitness center

Wellness and spa services

Hydrotherapy and treatment rooms

Open terraces for relaxation

Executive business center

Coworking space

Conference and event rooms

Barista lounges

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas

