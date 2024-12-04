  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Abu Dabi
  4. Barrio residencial Brabus Island

Barrio residencial Brabus Island

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$945,000
;
8
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32762
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Brabus Island is a bold residential project from developer Reportage, created in collaboration with legendary German brand BRABUS. The complex is located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach area of Abu Dhabi and consists of four 13-story buildings comprising 352 apartments and 96 villas. The architecture embodies the BRABUS design philosophy — luxurious, progressive, and focused on those who are not willing to compromise.

 

The apartments are available with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, with a choice of three interior finishes: Black and Bold, White Bliss, and Gray Haven. Each apartment features private balconies or terraces, fully tiled bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms, built-in wardrobes, fitted kitchens, and modern communication systems. The design is inspired by the style of BRABUS supercars and can be adapted to the individual taste of the owner.

 

The project is strategically located just minutes from attractions such as Yas Island, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Amenities include swimming pools, fitness areas, children's playgrounds, and landscaped walking areas. This is not just a place to live—it is a unique style inspired by the pursuit of perfection.

Localización en el mapa

Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Tiendas de comestibles
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool and conference rooms in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$488,316
Complejo residencial Reef 1000
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$339,578
Complejo residencial Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$730,811
Complejo residencial Azure
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$602,740
Edificio de apartamentos Oceano by The Luxe
Ras al-Jaima, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,45M
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Brabus Island
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$945,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Greenside Residence
Complejo residencial Greenside Residence
Complejo residencial Greenside Residence
Complejo residencial Greenside Residence
Complejo residencial Greenside Residence
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Greenside Residence
Complejo residencial Greenside Residence
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$375,338
Año de construcción 2027
Número de plantas 20
Área 70–131 m²
3 objetos inmobiliarios 3
Greenside Residence de Emaar Properties — es un increíble complejo de estilo elegante con una colección de apartamentos premium ubicados en el complejo Dubai Hills Estate. En una zona popular, este complejo residencial ofrece servicios y comodidades en flor, casas de vacaciones y paisajes na…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
70.0
407,950
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
100.0
610,759
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
131.0
931,291
Agencia
Capri Realty Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complejo residencial Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complejo residencial Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complejo residencial Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complejo residencial Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complejo residencial Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$720,754
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 7
¡Apartamentos en el lujoso complejo Natuzzi Harmoni Homes en las islas de Dubai! ¡Cerca de la playa! ¡Impresionantes vistas de la costa de Dubái! Piscina privada! ¡Apartamentos completamente amueblados! ¡Muchas comodidades para una vida cómoda! ¡Encontraremos viviendas con una tasa hipotecar…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Complejo residencial Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Complejo residencial Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Complejo residencial Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Complejo residencial Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$392,735
Bienvenido a Trafford Residencias, un lugar donde la modernidad y la comodidad se fusionan en una sola armonía. Este prestigioso proyecto residencial se encuentra en el corazón de Dubai Sur. El edificio del complejo impresiona con su arquitectura y ofrece a los residentes un lujoso y confort…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones