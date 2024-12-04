  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Complejo residencial Complex Azizi Lina

Complejo residencial Complex Azizi Lina

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$156,000
;
15
ID: 29037
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 1/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase económica
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Located at the gateway to Dubai's commercial and business center, Azizi Lina rises in the heart of Jebel Ali, adjacent to JAFZA, one of the world's largest free economic zones, and the Middle East's largest port. With unrivalled transport links, direct access to the metro and a host of premium amenities, it opens up a world of possibilities, seamlessly blending ambition, convenience and lifestyle.

 

KEY FEATURES

 

Exclusive studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in freehold ownership

Strategic location with some of the best return on investment in the emirate

Close to JAFZA, the region's largest port and one of the largest free zones in the world

More than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies in the immediate vicinity

Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road

A few steps from Life Pharmacy metro station

High-quality finishes and amenities

Convenient access to major entertainment and shopping centers

AMENITIES

 

Cinema

Separate and fully equipped

Games room

Spacious parking

Swimming pools, gyms for men and women

Multifunctional hall

24-hour security

Indoor playground

Retail space

 

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Complex Azizi Lina
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$156,000
