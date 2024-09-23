Complejo residencial 2+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit.

Apartment photos available upon request!

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) - 100 m² with beautiful new furniture and Siemens appliances in the elite Oba Sol Garden complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-Living Room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms with Underfloor Heating

2 Glazed Balconies

Spacious Entrance Area

Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary infrastructure and just 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Nearby are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, and a spacious promenade.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of varying layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: Delivered

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds

Landscaped garden

Outdoor swimming pool

Water slides

Sunbathing and relaxation area with loungers

Elevators

Gym

Indoor pool

Jacuzzi

Sauna

Turkish bath

Massage room

Café

Games room

Children's playground

Backup generator

24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.