Complejo residencial 2+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

  2+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

2+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

Oba, Turquía
$280,465
11
ID: 28066
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 22/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Oba

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit.
Apartment photos available upon request!

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) - 100 m² with beautiful new furniture and Siemens appliances in the elite Oba Sol Garden complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-Living Room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms with Underfloor Heating
  • 2 Glazed Balconies
  • Spacious Entrance Area

Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary infrastructure and just 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Nearby are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, and a spacious promenade.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of varying layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: Delivered

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with loungers
  • Elevators
  • Gym
  • Indoor pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Massage room
  • Café
  • Games room
  • Children's playground
  • Backup generator
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Oba, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Ocio

