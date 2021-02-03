  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Tivat
  Casa rural House of 156m2 - Lepetani

Casa rural House of 156m2 - Lepetani

Tivat, Montenegro
$399,028
10
ID: 28605
Última actualización: 1/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Tivat
  • Ciudad
    Tivat

Sobre el complejo

House 156m2 for sale in Lepetane, municipality of Tivat. ➡️House area: basically 78m2 (60 + 18m2 terrace), first floor + 1 + basement, (2 comfortable two-room apartments with separate entrances) with the possibility of expansion for another floor. ➡️The area of ​​the plot is 504 m2. ➡️Parking places: 4 ➡️The lot is fenced. ➡️Entry sliding gate. ➡️The house is located on a slight elevation, on a cascade-type lot. Made way to the gate. ➡️On the plot of fruit trees: vine, wild pomegranate, fig, orange, lemon and olive. ➡️ Direct view of the sea from both residential units, panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor from the first floor. ➡️Organization of the living space on the ground floor and first floor: entrance hall, 2 bedrooms on the right, bathroom and living room with dining room and kitchen on the left. From the living room on the ground floor there is direct access to a spacious open terrace, and from there to the garden. ➡️Distance from the sea 150m. ➡️Distance from Tivat 5 km, from the airport 10 km. ➡️Distance from Kotor about 22 km. ➡️Distance from the ferry, shops and restaurants

Localización en el mapa

Tivat, Montenegro
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Complejos similares
Cabaña Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
de
$181,910
Cabaña Kuća 170 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
de
$258,194
Pueblo de cabañas
Tivat, Montenegro
de
$6,42M
Cabaña Kuća 220 m² na Prodaju – Bar
Velembusi, Montenegro
de
$308,073
Cabaña Kuća 137 m² na Izdavanje – Donji Kokoti, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
de
$1,408
Está viendo
Casa rural House of 156m2 - Lepetani
Tivat, Montenegro
de
$399,028
Otros complejos
Casa adosada Taunhaus Zhablyak
Casa adosada Taunhaus Zhablyak
Casa adosada Taunhaus Zhablyak
Casa adosada Taunhaus Zhablyak
Casa adosada Taunhaus Zhablyak
Casa adosada Taunhaus Zhablyak
Zabljak, Montenegro
de
$108,179
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 2
Casa adosada de 2 plantas 45 metros cuadrados, totalmente equipada con muebles y platos y todos los electrodomésticos necesariosCon una hermosa vista de Savin Cook y su zona localPrecio 99 000 euros sin muebles o 125.000 euros llave en mano
Cabaña Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar
Cabaña Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar
Cabaña Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar
Cabaña Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar
Cabaña Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar
Cabaña Kuća 267 m² na Prodaju – Bjeliši, Bar
Bjelisi, Montenegro
de
$554,531
Nedaleko od grada, svega na 1km od centra kao i od plaže, prodaje se kuća u završnoj fazi. Kuća ima četiri spavaće sobe, veliki dnevni boravak i kuhinju, dva kupatila, toalet, ostavu, tri velike terase. Posjeduje i zatvoreni bazen koji se može koristiti tokom cijele godine. Površina stambeno…
Cabaña Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Ibričevina, Podgorica
Cabaña Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Ibričevina, Podgorica
Cabaña Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Ibričevina, Podgorica
Cabaña Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Ibričevina, Podgorica
Cabaña Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Ibričevina, Podgorica
Mostrar todo Cabaña Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Ibričevina, Podgorica
Cabaña Kuća 110 m² na Prodaju – Ibričevina, Podgorica
Ljube Nenadovica, Montenegro
de
$176,042
Prodaje se kuća u mirnom naselju Ibričevina, u ulici X Crnogorske brigade, na nepunih dva kilometra od centra grada. Kuća je površine 110 m2, posjeduje garažu i podrum. Koncipirana je kao dva odvojena jednosobna stana tj ima dva ulaza. Plac je površine 720 m2, i na njemu je dozvoljena gradnj…
