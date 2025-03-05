Apart hotel Magnum Resort Sanur

  1. Realting.com
Sanur, Indonesia
Localización

  • País
    Indonesia
  • Región / estado
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Ciudad
    Denpasar
  • Ciudad
    Sanur

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Monolítico
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    4

Sobre el complejo

**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Sanur area. Sanur is known as Bali's most developed resort with a scenic 5.5 km promenade, pristine white-sand beaches, and a calm lagoon protected by reefs. Key amenities are within walking distance: a yacht jetty (180 m), Udayana Golf Club (2.3 km), an international school (1.5 km), and the Icon Bali shopping mall (20 m).

**About the Project:**
A winner of prestigious Property Awards (including nominations for Best New Hotel Construction & Design Asia Pacific and Architecture Multiple Residence Indonesia), MAGNUM RESORT SANUR combines elite real estate with five-star service. The complex spans 12,000 sq. m and comprises 156 apartments designed by the renowned architect Antonio Pietro. The interior and exterior design features premium materials: Italian marble, Crystaline porcelain stoneware, and luxury Moen fixtures.

**Amenities:**
*   **Private Beach Lounge** – the only complex in Bali with a private beach lounge (60 m of shoreline).
*   **Luxury Leisure Zones** – a rooftop bar, Moon, with panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Agung, a fusion cuisine restaurant, a spa center, a fitness gym, a coworking space, and a kids' zone.
*   **Technology** – a Smart Home system for controlling lighting, climate, and security.
*   **Additional Services** – a yacht for residents, concierge service, and 24/7 security.

**Layouts and Prices:**
*   **One-Bedroom Apartments** (101 sq. m): living room with kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, terrace with a Jacuzzi.
*   **Two-Bedroom Apartments** (202 sq. m): 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony with a Jacuzzi, ocean view.

**Investment Potential:**
*   **High Demand:** 95% of property inquiries in Sanur are for prime beachfront locations.
*   **Profitability:**
    *   **Capital Appreciation Potential:** up to 50% during the construction period (completion in 2027).
    *   **Annual Yield:** from 12%.
*   **Management Company** – the international leader Colliers, ensuring high service standards and stable returns.

**The Team:**
The project is developed by Magnum Estate – a leading developer of premium real estate in Bali with a reputation as a reliable developer.

**Unique Advantages:**
1.  **Direct Ocean Access** – the last available prime beachfront plot in Sanur.
2.  **Special Investment Zone** – the Indonesian government is developing the area's infrastructure (new port, clinic, shopping mall).

MAGNUM RESORT SANUR is an exclusive opportunity to own property in Bali's most prestigious area with high profitability potential and a luxurious lifestyle. The ideal choice for investors who value premium quality and unique locations.

Instalaciones del complejo
Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 101.0
Precio por m², USD 4,059
Precio del apartamento, USD 410,000
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 202.0
Precio por m², USD 3,861
Precio del apartamento, USD 780,000
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
Área, m² 337.0
Precio por m², USD 10,386
Precio del apartamento, USD 3,50M

Localización en el mapa

Sanur, Indonesia

Reseña en vídeo de apart - hotel Magnum Resort Sanur

