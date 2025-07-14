  1. Realting.com
Wohnquartier Jacob & Co Villas

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$2,26M
;
23
ID: 32772
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 29.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi
  • Stadt
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive complex that will be located in Abu Dhabi. Leading development company Ohana Development is creating this project in collaboration with global luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex will feature a stunning collection of branded residences.

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking paths, a promenade, and a beach.

Standort auf der Karte

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

