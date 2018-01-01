  1. Realting.com
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
€1,19M
8
Über den Komplex

Ocean House is a short drive from Sheikh Zayed Street, providing easy access to the rest of Dubai. Dotted with several 5-star hotels, including the world-renowned Atlantis The Palm Dubai Hotel & Resort, it's no wonder that the Palm Jumeirah is a popular destination for enjoying life's finer pleasures. Award-winning restaurants serving various cuisines, luxurious spas, and popular nightclubs are reason enough never to leave the island. Thanks to the monorail, residents and guests can enjoy magnificent views as they travel from one part of the island to another.

Ocean House is an exquisite beachfront apartment community that defines the standard of elegance and excellence. Choosing this prestigious residence will give you direct access to a private beach, several upscale restaurants, and world-class entertainment.

Ocean House offers luxurious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with stunning views of the Arabian Sea. The striking interior design and high-quality finishes will ensure a tranquil and contemporary living experience.

Amenities:

  • Infinity pool overlooking the beach
  • Changing cabins
  • Sun loungers on the pool terrace
  • Covered outdoor bar
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Children's playground
  • Zoned fitness studio
  • Yoga/Pilates studio
  • Large outdoor fitness area
  • Wine fridge
  • Living room for dining and meetings
  • Outdoor cigar terrace

Eigenschaften

  • Wache
  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Haus vermietet
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Parken
  • Aufzug
  • Online-Tour
Klasse
Premiumklasse
Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
Monolithisch
Finishing-Optionen
Mit Innenausbau
Etagenzahl
8
Wohnungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², EUR
Wohnungspreis, EUR
Wohnungen 1 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 92.0
Preis pro m², EUR 12,954
Wohnungspreis, EUR 1,19M
Wohnungen 2 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 130.0
Preis pro m², EUR 11,071
Wohnungspreis, EUR 1,44M
Wohnungen 3 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 163.0
Preis pro m², EUR 12,204
Wohnungspreis, EUR 1,99M
Standort des Neubaus
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Infrastruktur in der Nähe
Der Flughafen 29 000 m
Kindergarten 3 000 m
Unter Tage 2 500 m
Meer 100 m
Das Einkaufszentrum 2 500 m
Schule 2 500 m

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
