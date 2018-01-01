Ocean House is a short drive from Sheikh Zayed Street, providing easy access to the rest of Dubai. Dotted with several 5-star hotels, including the world-renowned Atlantis The Palm Dubai Hotel & Resort, it's no wonder that the Palm Jumeirah is a popular destination for enjoying life's finer pleasures. Award-winning restaurants serving various cuisines, luxurious spas, and popular nightclubs are reason enough never to leave the island. Thanks to the monorail, residents and guests can enjoy magnificent views as they travel from one part of the island to another.

Ocean House is an exquisite beachfront apartment community that defines the standard of elegance and excellence. Choosing this prestigious residence will give you direct access to a private beach, several upscale restaurants, and world-class entertainment.

Ocean House offers luxurious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with stunning views of the Arabian Sea. The striking interior design and high-quality finishes will ensure a tranquil and contemporary living experience.

Amenities: