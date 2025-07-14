  1. Realting.com
  3. Wohnkomplex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$205,000
;
17
ID: 32594
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 07.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Economy-Klasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Discover Mi Casa by London Gate, an exclusive pre-sale project in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area. This impressive complex offers modern studios starting at AED 750,000, one-bedroom apartments starting at AED 1.2 million, and spacious two-bedroom options starting at AED 1.9 million.

 

Designed for both savvy investors and future homeowners, Mi Casa offers a unique 30/70 payment plan that makes purchasing more affordable. Located in a promising area with high rental yield potential, this project represents an excellent opportunity for long-term capital growth.

 

Don't miss your chance—register in advance to secure the best apartments and prices. Sales launch coming soon! Mi Casa combines stylish living comfort with attractive investment prospects.

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
