  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Wohnkomplex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.

Wohnkomplex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.

7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Türkei
von
$250,000
BTC
2.9737002
ETH
155.8643429
USDT
247 171.1264577
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
8
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32682
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1002
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 21.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis

Über den Komplex

Videos of the apartments are available upon request.

An incredibly competitive offer – at least $200,000 cheaper than other sellers.
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1 bedroom), with a total area of ​​76 m2, is for sale in the LUXURY Kordon Istanbul complex.

The project has a total area of ​​27,000 m2, with a rich internal infrastructure offering an abundance of amenities, including 1,605 m2 of indoor social amenities for your comfort.

Infrastructure:

  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Hammam and sauna
  • Fitness room
  • Children's playground
  • Karaoke room
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Restaurant area
  • Parking
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

The 55 commercial spaces located on the roadside will house shops, bakeries, pharmacies, dry cleaners, and much more for daily needs.

The complex is located 2 minutes from the Wadi Istanbul Shopping Center, 5 minutes from the Belgrade Forest, 25 minutes from the new airport, 10 minutes from Besiktas, Levent, and Sisli, 15 minutes from the Bosphorus embankment, and 15 minutes from the historic center.

For more detailed information about this project, please call or write to us.

Standort auf der Karte

7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel LOFT
Esenyurt, Türkei
von
$200,000
Wohnanlage Premium
Oba, Türkei
von
$241,069
Wohnanlage New residence with two swimming pools near metro stations, Izmir, Turkey
Bornova, Türkei
von
$208,606
Wohngebäude Leben Sie in Antalya in Luxuswohnungen im Luviya-Projekt
Muratpasa, Türkei
von
$1,03M
Wohnanlage New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Serik, Türkei
von
$699,147
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Türkei
von
$250,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Wohnviertel Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Wohnviertel Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Wohnviertel Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Wohnviertel Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Wohnviertel Project in Chiplakli area ten minutes walk from the sea
Ciplakli, Türkei
von
$96,096
Dieser kleine Wohnkomplex wird aus einem vierstöckigen Block mit insgesamt 16 Wohnungen in verschiedenen Layouts und quadratischen Größen bestehen. Die folgenden Wohnungen werden zum Verkauf angeboten: 1 + 1 ( 65 m2 ), 2 + 1 ( 130 m2 ) 2 + 1 Duplex ( 130m2 ) 1 Duplexe
Immobilienagentur
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Türkei
von
$301,951
Die Unterkunft verfügt über Pools und Sicherheit.Ausstattung und Ausstattung im Haus KlimaanlageLage und Infrastruktur in der Nähe Ringstraße - 700 MeterU-Bahn-Station - 4 kmUniversität - 4 kmFlughafen - 30 km
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Real estate in Mahmutlar
Wohnanlage Real estate in Mahmutlar
Wohnanlage Real estate in Mahmutlar
Wohnanlage Real estate in Mahmutlar
Wohnanlage Real estate in Mahmutlar
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Real estate in Mahmutlar
Wohnanlage Real estate in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$157,076
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2023
Etagenzahl 12
Недвижимость в Мамхутларе: квартира от застройщика Махмутлар находится в 12 км на восток от Алании, между районами Каргыджак и Кестель. Первые 500-600 м от моря – это равнина с плотной городской застройкой не более 12 этажедь. Махмутлар пересекают 3 основные улицы, которые тянутся пара…
Immobilienagentur
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Türkei
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
25.08.2025
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
26.05.2025
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
08.10.2024
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen