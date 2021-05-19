  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

Chalong, Thailand
von
$78,750
9
ID: 28085
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Chalong

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium living in the Chalong area of ​​Phuket.

The complex comprises 398 apartments located on a 7,420 m² plot, with a total built-up area of ​​25,000 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to sea: 8,900 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 28 m² - 92 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company Wyndham)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, and furniture.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walking paths
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's play areas
  • And much more

