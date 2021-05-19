Wohnkomplex Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium living in the Chalong area of ​​Phuket.

The complex comprises 398 apartments located on a 7,420 m² plot, with a total built-up area of ​​25,000 m².

Property details:

Distance to sea: 8,900 m

Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3

Bathrooms: 1 - 2

Living area: 28 m² - 92 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company Wyndham)

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, and furniture.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities: