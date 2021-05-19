  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Wohnkomplex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.

Wohnkomplex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$134,965
BTC
1.6053851
ETH
84.1450987
USDT
133 438.0811611
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
17
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 28854
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 01.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

For investors:

🟦Management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 70%/30%
🟦Guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum for 5 years, more than 80% / 30%.

  • Payback period from 5 to 7 years
  • Capitalization growth up to 50% in 5 years
  • Expected return up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement, meaning you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

🟦The residences are fully furnished and equipped with appliances, linens, tableware, etc.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - 30+30+30

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Fitness area
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Swimming pools and recreation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Children's playground for all ages
  • Animation
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New residential complex with a good infrastructure, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
von
$477,974
Wohnanlage New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
von
$1,06M
Wohnviertel LAYAN VERDE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Preis auf Anfrage
Aparthotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$128,000
Wohnanlage New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$271,446
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort hotel complex.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$134,965
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage City Garden Tropicana
Wohnanlage City Garden Tropicana
Wohnanlage City Garden Tropicana
Wohnanlage City Garden Tropicana
Wohnanlage City Garden Tropicana
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage City Garden Tropicana
Wohnanlage City Garden Tropicana
Naklua, Thailand
von
$79,101
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Etagenzahl 8
TOP REAL ESTATE AB 40.000 $ IN TAILAND! ANRUF! KOSTENLOSE BERATUNG. Planen Sie einen Immobilienkauf in Thailand? Wir helfen Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines KOSTENLOSEN Objekts und organisieren einen sicheren Deal mit dem Entwickler! - exklusive Immobilien; - Unterstützung bei der Organisation d…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Eco-friendly complex of villas close to Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Eco-friendly complex of villas close to Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Eco-friendly complex of villas close to Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Eco-friendly complex of villas close to Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Eco-friendly complex of villas close to Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Eco-friendly complex of villas close to Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Wohnanlage Eco-friendly complex of villas close to Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Bo Phut, Thailand
von
$152,533
Ein Komplex von 9 zeitgenössischen Villen mit Pools und Essbereichen im Freien. Der Komplex verfügt über Parkplätze und eine der Villen verfügt über ein Gästehaus. Die Villen sind mit einem offenen Plan, viel natürliches Licht und moderne Technologie wie Solarpaneele entworfen. Energieeffizi…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage The Aqua – Phuket
Wohnanlage The Aqua – Phuket
Wohnanlage The Aqua – Phuket
Wohnanlage The Aqua – Phuket
Wohnanlage The Aqua – Phuket
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage The Aqua – Phuket
Wohnanlage The Aqua – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$220,492
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 6
Fläche 49–100 m²
8 Immobilienobjekte 8
Tickets nach Phuket und zurück als Geschenk!*Für wen es geeignet ist: Ideal für alle, die luxuriöses Wohnen mit Komfort verbinden und dabei Pracht und Privatsphäre genießen möchten. Die beste Wahl für junge Berufstätige, Familien und alle, die ihren Ruhestand in Luxus verbringen möchten.Über…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
48.9 – 56.0
245,637 – 266,096
Wohnung 2 zimmer
83.0
490,663
Wohnung 3 zimmer
100.0
511,220
Immobilienagentur
Tumanov Group
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Thailand
Thailand erhebt ab nächstem Jahr eine Tourismusabgabe von Ausländern
19.05.2021
Thailand erhebt ab nächstem Jahr eine Tourismusabgabe von Ausländern
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen