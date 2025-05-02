Wohnkomplex premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

  1. Realting.com
Tivat, Montenegro
Preis auf Anfrage
;
6
ID: 32850
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 10.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Montenegro
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gemeinde Tivat
  • Stadt
    Tivat

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026

Über den Komplex

Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer!

About the Complex:
A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat.

The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature private patios.

Panoramic windows fill the apartments with natural light and provide beautiful views of the sea and the city.

High-quality finishes include natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate control equipment from leading brands.

Functional layouts ensure maximum use of space.

The complex offers 24/7 security, video surveillance, split systems, and water heaters.
Professional property management is available.

Location:
– 600 m from the sea
– Within walking distance: beaches, restaurants, Porto Montenegro promenade, and shops
– 10 minutes to Tivat Airport, 1 hour 20 minutes to Podgorica

Services for Buyers:
– Assistance with obtaining a residence permit through property ownership
– Furniture setup and rental management
– High-liquidity property with income potential
– Free consultation
– Online transactions available

Standort auf der Karte

Tivat, Montenegro
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
von
$159,841
Residenz Opatovo
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
von
$405,029
Wohnanlage The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Radovici, Montenegro
von
$1,00M
Wohnanlage ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY V PREKRASNOJ LOKACII TIVATA
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Preis auf Anfrage
Wohnanlage A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
von
$151,304
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Wohnanlage Zgrada Tehnomax kruzni tok
Kavac, Montenegro
von
$104,144
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 3
Wohnkomplex Minder Nexus - ein moderner Lebensstil im malerischen KavacheWir präsentieren Ihnen ein neues Wohnprojekt der Premiumklasse Minder Nexus in einem der vielversprechendsten Gegenden von Montenegro - Kavache. Diese gemütliche Ecke der Natur ist nur wenige Autominuten vom Zentrum von…
Immobilienagentur
MD Realty
Wohnanlage A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Wohnanlage A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$715,182
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2023
Etagenzahl 2
Fläche 246–286 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
Special offer: purchase property in the complex before the end of October and get a 10% discount!   A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure.…
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Sprachen
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Wohnanlage Bečići
Wohnanlage Bečići
Becici, Montenegro
von
$144,433
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 7
Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade! Prices starting from €81,000 Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the…
Immobilienagentur
DOO MNG Built
Immobilienagentur
DOO MNG Built
Sprachen
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Realting.com
Neueste Nachrichten in Montenegro
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
02.05.2025
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
15.04.2025
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
17.02.2025
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
02.12.2024
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
04.09.2023
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
14.05.2021
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen