Hotel Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj

Rafailovici, Montenegro
von
$304,054
von
$5,430/m²
;
19
ID: 32858
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 11.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Montenegro
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gemeinde Budva
  • Dorf
    Rafailovici

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithischer Ziegel
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    7

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Verleihung der Staatsbürgerschaft
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva

Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro
Total area: 40,800 m²
Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms

A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro.
Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong investment potential.

Infrastructure:

  • 2,800 m² Wellness Center with indoor & outdoor pools, 4 types of steam zones, luxury SPA, high-end fitness center, and beauty salon

  • 4 restaurants and 3 bars

  • Private beach

  • Casino, business center

  • 100 parking spaces, 24/7 security and reception

  • Professional management by one of Europe’s leading companies

Residences:

  • Fully furnished turnkey units: furniture, appliances, textiles, and kitchenware included

  • Opportunity for passive income through the management company (audience of 15+ million clients worldwide)

  • Maximum of 4 residences per buyer

  • All residences on 7th and 8th floors with sea view are already reserved

Project status:

  • Completion progress — 70%

  • Handover — Q3 2026

  • Official opening — May 2027

Investment potential:

  • 25–30% below market price

  • Expected price growth over 3 years — 35%+

  • ROI — 5%

Payment terms:

  • 30% down payment upon signing the preliminary sales agreement

  • Interest-free installment plan available on individual terms

  • 💠 Crypto payments accepted

