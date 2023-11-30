  1. Realting.com
  2. Griechenland
  3. Region Peloponnes

Neubauten zum Verkauf in Region Peloponnes

Regionalbezirk Korinthia
1
Regionalbezirk Argolis
1
Regionalbezirk Arkadien
1
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
1
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
1
Municipality of Ermionida
1
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
1
Municipal Unit of Tripoli
1
Suche nach neuen Gebäuden
Verstecken
Suche nach neuen Gebäuden
Erweiterte Suche Kompakte Suche
Suchoptionen
Sortieren
Die Liste Auf der Karte
Wohnanlage Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
Wohnanlage Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Griechenland
von
€660,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Wir bieten möblierte Apartments mit Blick auf das Meer. Die Residenz verfügt über 5-Sterne-Service, 2 Golfplätze, Kinderspielplätze, ein Spa-Center, Restaurants, Bars und Cafés, einen Concierge-Service und einen Sandstrand. Vorteile Garantierte Mieteinnahmen von 3,5% innerhalb der ersten 5 oder 9 Jahre. Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Die Halbinsel Peloponnes, die von der Ägäis und der Ionischen See gewaschen wurde, und ihre Resorts sind bei Touristen aus aller Welt beliebt.
Wohnanlage Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Wohnanlage Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Griechenland
von
€300,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Luxurious townhouses with an area from 200 m2 are located in one of the best areas of Loutraki. The aesthetics of the townhouses combined with the beautiful surroundings create a pleasant and relaxing living environment. Types of townhouses: 1. Townhouse area – 200 m2 Plot area – 220 m2 Year of construction – 2013 Price – 300.000 € 2. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 370.000 € 3. Townhouse area – 230 m2 Plot area – 350 m2 Year of construction – 2016 Price – 420.000 € Features of the flats Each townhouse consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 balconies, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, 2 internal stairs, closed garage (2 parking spaces), storage room, garden and barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Townhouses have autonomous heating, high-quality tiles and plumbing, armored doors, aluminum frames, double-glazed windows and shutters. The quality of construction is excellent, the layout is fully functional, and the seismic protection is top notch. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in an excellent location, within a radius of 500 meters from beach, Loutraki center and club-hotel-casino. The commuter rail is just 300 meters away, providing direct connections to Athens and Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. The area around is formed by the municipality of Loutraki with the construction of roads, parks and recreation areas, which makes it especially attractive both from a residential and investment point of view.
Wohnanlage Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Wohnanlage Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida, Griechenland
von
€760,500
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
Wir bieten leuchtende Villen mit privaten Schwimmbädern, Gärten und Panoramablick auf das Meer und die grüne Umgebung. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Versteckte Beleuchtung Wärmepumpe "Smart Home" -System Sonnenkollektoren Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Die Unterkunft befindet sich nur wenige Schritte vom Strand von Petrothalassa entfernt. Supermarkt - 6,8 km Grundschule - 7,3 km Medizinisches Zentrum - 8 km
Realting.com
Gehen
Realting.com
Gehen