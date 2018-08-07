  1. Realting.com
  3. New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nizza, Frankreich
€360,000
Über den Komplex

The complex offers luxury apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with large bay windows, beautiful terraces and stunning views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. In the center of the quarter there is a garden with terraces overlooking the city, divided into green spaces, orchards and olive groves. From the garden to the interior designer-designed lobbies, all common spaces create an atmosphere of exceptional elegance. On the ninth floor there is a gym and a spacious common terrace of 150 m², overlooking the Metropolitan Square and Cours Meridia. These spaces can be reserved by owners for events, sports, or simply used by residents for recreation. The price for a parking space is 28,000 euros.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Secure private access
  • The building is connected to the geothermal network
  • Secure parking for cars in the basement
  • Place for storing and repairing bicycles and strollers
  • Fan coil heating/cooling
  • Home automation
Location and nearby infrastructure

All services - shops, schools, restaurants - are available just minutes from the house. The new tram stop on Avenue Simone Weil will take you to the airport, the center of Nice, the Allianz Riviera stadium or other active leisure areas.

Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Wohnanlage New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, Frankreich
von
€605,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²) Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms LEDs in bathrooms and showers Electric towel warmer Wall hung toilets Built-in wardrobes Electric roller shutters with central control Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.
Wohnanlage New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Wohnanlage New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Frankreich
von
€314,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
In der Mitte des Komplexes zwischen den Gebäuden befindet sich ein angelegter Garten, und im südlichen Teil des Grundstücks befindet sich ein Gemeinschaftspool. Private Parkplätze im Keller sind mit Ladestationen ausgestattet und es gibt auch einen Raum für Fahrräder. Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses Wärmepumpe zum Heizen und Kühlen Großformatfliesen Hängende Badezimmerschrank Glasduschbildschirm Doppelverglasung Fenster und Fensterläden Infrastruktur Bushaltestelle 50 m Exflora Park 550 m Antibes-Juan-les-Pins Strand 800 m Sophia Antipolis Wirtschaftszentrum 8 km Internationaler Flughafen Nizza Côte d'Azur 18 km Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Antibes liegt ideal zwischen Nizza und Cannes und bietet einen einzigartigen Lebensstil im Herzen der Côte d'Azur. Der Komplex befindet sich im westlichen Teil, weniger als 10 Minuten vom historischen Stadtzentrum entfernt.
Wohnanlage New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Wohnanlage New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nizza, Frankreich
von
€277,000
Immobilienagentur: TRANIO
In der erstaunlich schönen Stadt Nizza, nur 3 km von ihrem malerischen Zentrum und den schönen Stränden entfernt, befindet sich ein exklusiver Wohnkomplex, Das nimmt eine privilegierte Lage in einer ruhigen und gemütlichen Gegend ein. Genießen Sie die herrliche Aussicht auf das historische Stadtzentrum von den Fenstern Ihres neuen Hauses aus! Der Komplex bietet seinen Bewohnern komfortable Wohnbedingungen mit Annehmlichkeiten. Bewachte Residenz mit Aufzug, Bildtelefon und Toren, Tiefgarage und Garten. Dies ist ein Ort, an dem Sie sich wie zu Hause fühlen und sonnige Tage und ruhige Abende genießen können, umgeben von wunderschöner Natur und gemütlichen Straßen. Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Nice liegt zwischen Meer und Bergen und bietet alle Arten von Unterhaltung: Viele Strände stehen Liebhabern des Schwimmens und Wassersports offen, Mehrere Skigebiete in den Südalpen sind weniger als 1 Stunde und 30 Minuten mit dem Transport entfernt, und Italien ist 30 Kilometer entfernt. Nizza ist auch eine Stadt der Kunst und Kultur: Nach Paris ist es die Stadt mit den meisten Museen. Der Vorteil dieses Projekts ist die Nähe zu allen Annehmlichkeiten wie Geschäften, Bäckereien, Restaurants und Apotheken, die nur wenige Schritte von Ihrer Haustür entfernt sind. Und wenn Sie einen großen Supermarkt brauchen, dann ist es nur 1 km vom Haus entfernt. Darüber hinaus befinden sich rund um den Komplex Kindergärten, Grund- und weiterführende Schulen, die sich ideal für Familien mit Kindern eignen. Buslinien 07/08/18/19/35/88 / CE in der Nähe Nizza Saint-Roch Bahnhof 4 Minuten (950 m) Schöner Flughafen Côte d'Azur 17 Minuten (10 km)
