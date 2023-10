A modern residential project in a quiet and picturesque suburb of Livadia area, Larnaca. In the project apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Surrounded by greenery, close to public transport and all major infrastructure.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Within a short drive you can find Larnaca city centre, airport, Larnaca salt lake, promenade with hotels, yacht club, Finikoudes beach, Land of Tomorrow park.