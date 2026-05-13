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Villas with garage for sale in Zadar, Croatia

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in a prime location, just 100 metres from the sea and beach, this beautiful villa o…
$2,41M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Zadar, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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