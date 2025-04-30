Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Zadar, Croatia

4 properties total found
6 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive and detached villa in Zadar In an intimate and elevated location on the city’s edg…
$2,88M
9 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
House with three furnished apartments, 305 m2, Višnjik, Zadar A house with three furnished a…
$719,650
7 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious family house 342 m2 with a garden of approx. 600 m2, Zadar, Plovanija, suitable for…
$719,650
House 11 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 11 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 689 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment opportunity in Zadar, 6 apartments – 2 apartments with a pool, new construction a…
$1,99M
