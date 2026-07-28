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Pool Penthouses for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

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3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace on the second floor S201 of a new b…
$404,058
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace on the second floor S202 of a new b…
$388,217
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace on the second floor S203 of a new b…
$388,217
Leave a request
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Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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