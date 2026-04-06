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Penthouses for sale in Grad Nin, Croatia

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6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, there is an exclusive…
$2,03M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, an exclusive urban vi…
$1,97M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, there is an exclusive…
$2,03M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, there is an exclusive…
$2,03M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, an exclusive urban vi…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, an exclusive urban vi…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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Properties features in Grad Nin, Croatia

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