Shops for sale in Split, Croatia

8 properties total found
Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Split, Kman, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
€165,000

Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Split, Sućidar, two-story office space of 68m2, in a commercial and residential building on …
€160,000

Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
€448,000

Shop 2 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Split, City, office space in the city center with a shop window, 42.46 m2 on the ground floo…
€500,000

Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
SPLIT, MANUŠBusiness space on the ground floor, 60 m2, with an outdoor window to the street.…
€150,000

Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 56 m²
Split, Smrdečac Quiet and pleasant neighborhood cafe with a total usable interior area of 4…
€300,000

Shop 2 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Split, City, office space of 49m2 on the ground floor of a residential building. The space i…
€186,200

Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Office space 41 m2 and outdoor area / terrace of 29 m2 a well-established cafe in a busines…
€180,000

