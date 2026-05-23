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Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

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6 bedroom house in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Engleski Luxurious Two-Story Villa with Stunning Panoramic Views of the Kvarner Bay This be…
$1,49M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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