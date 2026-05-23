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Houses with garage for sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

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2 bedroom house in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
In Podmurvice, a house of older yet exceptionally high-quality construction is for sale, sit…
$320,993
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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