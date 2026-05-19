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Monthly rent of seaview houses in Croatia

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Opcina Kostrena
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7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious family home for rent in Kostrena, located in a quiet, well-maintained neighborhoo…
$4,022
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
6 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2343
$5,746
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
In a peaceful and highly sought-after part of Kostrena, in the Žuknica area, an exclusive, b…
$4,942
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
5 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury House for Rent – 202 m² on a 1,060 m² Plot with Pool and Auxiliary Building A luxurio…
$5,171
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom house in Veprinac, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Veprinac, a charming house with a special layout with a heated pool and a beautiful panorami…
$4,022
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
House in Opcina Matulji, Croatia
House
Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious villa with a pool is available for rent in Matulji, classified with 5 stars. The…
$4,016
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
In our offer, we have a semi-detached villa for long-term rent in a newly built property wit…
$3,448
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski

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