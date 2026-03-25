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Monthly rent of houses in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

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6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
We mediate the rental of a luxury semi-detached house located in a მშვიდ and prestigious are…
$4,051
per month
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3 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
In our offer, we have a semi-detached villa for long-term rent in a newly built property wit…
$3,448
per month
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6 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2343
$5,746
per month
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5 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury House for Rent – 202 m² on a 1,060 m² Plot with Pool and Auxiliary Building A luxurio…
$5,171
per month
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4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
In a peaceful and highly sought-after part of Kostrena, in the Žuknica area, an exclusive, b…
$4,942
per month
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4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious family home for rent in Kostrena, located in a quiet, well-maintained neighborhoo…
$4,022
per month
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