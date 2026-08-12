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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

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houses
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2 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Ruzici, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Ruzici, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Istria, Holy Sunday Luxurious and design-equipped detached villa with a gross area of ​​315…
$1,02M
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4 room house in Sumber, Croatia
4 room house
Sumber, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in central Istria: Šumber, Sveta Nedjelja municipality Located in the picturesque town…
$1,10M
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Properties features in Opcina Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

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