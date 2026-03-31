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Offices for Sale in Opcina Pasman, Croatia

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1 property total found
Office 765 m² in Pasman, Croatia
Office 765 m²
Pasman, Croatia
Area 765 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2835
$517,137
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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