Houses for sale in Opcina Mrkopalj, Croatia

4 properties total found
2 room house with furniture, with parking in Mrkopalj, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with parking
Mrkopalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
MRKOPALJ - Luxury house in a fairy tale environment! For sale is a beautiful mountain oasi…
€250,000
2 room house with furniture in Mrkopalj, Croatia
2 room house with furniture
Mrkopalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to become the owner of a beautiful family house located in…
€311,250
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Mrkopalj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Mrkopalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
GORSKI KOTAR, MRKOPALJ - A beautiful holiday house with a well-established business At the…
€462,000
6 room house with parking in Sunger, Croatia
6 room house with parking
Sunger, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
GORSKI KOTAR, SUNGER- old house + 2 outbuildings + environment 9000m2 The house consists o…
€290,000
