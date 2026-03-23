Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Motovun
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Opcina Motovun, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Motovun, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Motovun, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
This charming, eclectically renovated 18th century house is hidden away on a winding and pic…
$476,916
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Motovun, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go