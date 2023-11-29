Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Medulin

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Medulin, Croatia

apartments
6
houses
18
24 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Banjole, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
€820,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vinkuran, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, VINKURAN Modern villa with sea view Medulin - once a small fishing village has deve…
€598,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Banjole, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
ENCHANTING HOUSE WITH POOL in Banjole with 3000 m2 garden - SEA VIEW! The house spreads ov…
€1,70M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Pomer, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Pomer, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
ISTRIA, PULA - Family house on Valdebek Pula is the largest city in Istria, located in the…
€519,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Medulin, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
On the outskirts of the city in a quiet street, this magnificent apartment house with a swim…
€830,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Medulin, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - Rarity on the market! Right next to the beach! Once a small fishing vill…
€2,29M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Vinkuran, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - Apartment in the center of Pula with a well-established business Pula is th…
€295,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage in Vinkuran, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - Luxury penthouse! Pula is the largest city in Istria, located in the southw…
€365,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vinkuran, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
ISTRIA, PULA - Modern ground floor house near the city bustle In the very south of the Ist…
€550,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
7 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with parking in Banjole, Croatia
7 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with parking
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, BANJOLE - House with swimming pool and garage At the southernmost point of the Ist…
€1,35M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vinkuran, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, PULA - Exclusive villa near the city! We have found the perfect combination of com…
€721,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Vinkuran, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
This exceptional house is located in a cul-de-sac of a quiet tourist resort in the city of P…
€1,50M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Medulin, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - A beautiful villa 100m from the sea On the southernmost point of the Istr…
€925,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Banjole, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, VOLME - Luxury apartment 200m from the sea with its own pool Luxury apartment in th…
€1
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Premantura, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Premantura, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, PREMANTURA - Beautiful apartment with a yard Premantura is located on the southern…
€420,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Premantura, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Premantura, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, PREMANTURA - Beautiful apartment with terrace Premantura is located on the souther…
€380,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Vinkuran, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ISTRIA, CENTAR, PULA - Luxury apartment divided into 3 independent units in the strict cente…
€467,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Vinkuran, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
ISTRIA, POMER Beautiful holiday home near the sea! In the depths of a deep bay, protected …
€420,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Banjole, Croatia
9 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, BANJOLE Apartment house with restaurant and pool! The village of Banjole is locate…
€727,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Banjole, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 234 m²
ISTRA BANJOLE, Family house with sea view in a great location! A family house for sale in…
€695,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa in Banjole, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
€1,20M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Medulin, Croatia
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PULA – SISAN 2 NEW TOP HOLIDAY HOSES ISTRIA, CROATIA   Two great new holiday homes for s…
€520,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Medulin, Croatia
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MEDULIN Small house with 950m2 of building land in the center ISTRIA – CROATIA   250m fr…
€350,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Banjole, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
We proudly present one of the most beautiful locations in Istria. Beautiful modern villa …
€2,70M
Properties features in Opcina Medulin, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
