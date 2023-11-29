Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Opcina Medulin, Croatia

3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Vinkuran, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - Apartment in the center of Pula with a well-established business Pula is th…
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage in Vinkuran, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, PULA - Luxury penthouse! Pula is the largest city in Istria, located in the southw…
€365,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Banjole, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, VOLME - Luxury apartment 200m from the sea with its own pool Luxury apartment in th…
€1
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Premantura, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Premantura, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, PREMANTURA - Beautiful apartment with a yard Premantura is located on the southern…
€420,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Premantura, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Premantura, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, PREMANTURA - Beautiful apartment with terrace Premantura is located on the souther…
€380,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Vinkuran, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ISTRIA, CENTAR, PULA - Luxury apartment divided into 3 independent units in the strict cente…
€467,000
