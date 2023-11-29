UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Opcina Medulin
Houses
Houses for sale in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
villas
3
House
Clear all
18 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Banjole, Croatia
3
3
218 m²
€820,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vinkuran, Croatia
4
4
180 m²
2
ISTRIA, VINKURAN Modern villa with sea view Medulin - once a small fishing village has deve…
€598,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Banjole, Croatia
11
7
500 m²
2
ENCHANTING HOUSE WITH POOL in Banjole with 3000 m2 garden - SEA VIEW! The house spreads ov…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Pomer, Croatia
5
3
220 m²
ISTRIA, PULA - Family house on Valdebek Pula is the largest city in Istria, located in the…
€519,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Medulin, Croatia
10
7
450 m²
3
On the outskirts of the city in a quiet street, this magnificent apartment house with a swim…
€830,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Medulin, Croatia
11
11
550 m²
2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - Rarity on the market! Right next to the beach! Once a small fishing vill…
€2,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
3
3
145 m²
ISTRIA, PULA - Modern ground floor house near the city bustle In the very south of the Ist…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
7
4
208 m²
1
ISTRIA, PULA - Exclusive villa near the city! We have found the perfect combination of com…
€721,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
7 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with parking
Banjole, Croatia
7
7
500 m²
1
ISTRIA, BANJOLE - House with swimming pool and garage At the southernmost point of the Ist…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Vinkuran, Croatia
5
4
460 m²
1
This exceptional house is located in a cul-de-sac of a quiet tourist resort in the city of P…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Medulin, Croatia
3
2
186 m²
2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - A beautiful villa 100m from the sea On the southernmost point of the Istr…
€925,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
3
2
85 m²
ISTRIA, POMER Beautiful holiday home near the sea! In the depths of a deep bay, protected …
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Banjole, Croatia
10
8
700 m²
2
ISTRIA, BANJOLE Apartment house with restaurant and pool! The village of Banjole is locate…
€727,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Banjole, Croatia
5
5
234 m²
ISTRA BANJOLE, Family house with sea view in a great location! A family house for sale in…
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa
Banjole, Croatia
4
4
280 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Medulin, Croatia
3
3
PULA – SISAN 2 NEW TOP HOLIDAY HOSES ISTRIA, CROATIA Two great new holiday homes for s…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Medulin, Croatia
3
2
MEDULIN Small house with 950m2 of building land in the center ISTRIA – CROATIA 250m fr…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Banjole, Croatia
8
4
470 m²
We proudly present one of the most beautiful locations in Istria. Beautiful modern villa …
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL