Residential properties for sale in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

houses
27
29 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Liznjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Liznjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€465,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Liznjan, Croatia
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Liznjan, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€435,000
Leave a request
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Sisan, Croatia
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - Luxurious idealistic villa with swimming pool close to beaches and promena…
€1,10M
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Sisan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautifully equipped modern villa in a quiet locatio is located on a large plot of land and …
€950,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Liznjan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Liznjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 2
Ližnjan, a small village southeast of Pula located on a slope that slopes towards the sea, o…
€1,50M
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Sisan, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - Modern house with pool and sauna! The municipality of Ližnjan-Lisignano is…
€550,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 282 m²
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - Two beautiful secluded houses! The municipality of Ližnjan-Lisignano is lo…
€950,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - A new modern villa with a swimming pool The municipality of Ližnjan-Lisign…
€625,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - Sunny house with swimming pool Šišan is becoming more and more recognizabl…
€730,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Sisan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - Renovated Istrian stone house The municipality of Ližnjan-Lisignano is loc…
€468,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - A beautiful one-story house with a swimming pool Šišan is becoming more an…
€480,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Sisan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
STONE HOUSE for sale with swimming pool, garage and large garden - 3 km FROM THE SEA! This…
€399,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
8 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
8 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-detached villa for sale in an attractive village 300 meters from the sandy and pebble b…
€1,56M
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
4 room house with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN Exotic villa with panoramic sea views! Medulin - once a small fishing vill…
€2,10M
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Valtura, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Valtura, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, LOBORIKA Perfect villa for tourism with rich contents We offer the perfect propert…
€1,25M
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture in Sisan, Croatia
6 room house with furniture
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
ISTRIA, JADREŠKI Large vacation villa 5 km from the sea! A large holiday villa for sale in…
€675,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - Apartment near the beach At the southernmost point of the Istrian penins…
€370,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - A house with two apartments, 140 m from the beach Vrh beach or punta Istr…
€534,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture in Sisan, Croatia
3 room house with furniture
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
ISTRIA, MEDULIN Beautiful stone house ideal for tourism! A stone house with a living area …
€399,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with parking in Sisan, Croatia
4 room house with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, LIŽNJAN Superb secluded villa! Close to the sea! We present to you a superb seclud…
€1,35M
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisan, Croatia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
PULA, MEDULIN - beautiful apartment with a balcony and a view in a new building, 100 meters …
€230,000
Leave a request


Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa in Valtura, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Valtura, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
Are you in search of a stunning-looking property in Pula and its surroundings? If you are a …
€800,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 513 m²
€1,65M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
In Istria, Croatia, Ližnjan is a settlement and municipality. The biodiversity is relatively…
€1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Valtura, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Valtura, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Istria, Ližnjan Luxurious and design-equipped detached villa with a gross area of 400 m2 (n…
€1,95M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Sisan, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
2 beautiful stone villas with sea view in the centre of Medulin, near Pula. Each Villa can a…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
€1,60M
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
