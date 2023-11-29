Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Liznjan
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with parking in Sisan, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - Apartment near the beach At the southernmost point of the Istrian penins…
€370,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisan, Croatia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
PULA, MEDULIN - beautiful apartment with a balcony and a view in a new building, 100 meters …
€230,000
Properties features in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

