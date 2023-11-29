UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Opcina Liznjan
Houses
Houses for sale in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
villas
9
House
Clear all
27 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Liznjan, Croatia
4
3
3
€465,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Liznjan, Croatia
8
3
3
€435,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Sisan, Croatia
8
8
300 m²
2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - Luxurious idealistic villa with swimming pool close to beaches and promena…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Sisan, Croatia
4
5
350 m²
2
Beautifully equipped modern villa in a quiet locatio is located on a large plot of land and …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Liznjan, Croatia
4
4
328 m²
2
Ližnjan, a small village southeast of Pula located on a slope that slopes towards the sea, o…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Sisan, Croatia
3
3
141 m²
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - Modern house with pool and sauna! The municipality of Ližnjan-Lisignano is…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
6
6
282 m²
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - Two beautiful secluded houses! The municipality of Ližnjan-Lisignano is lo…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
3
4
145 m²
1
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - A new modern villa with a swimming pool The municipality of Ližnjan-Lisign…
€625,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
4
4
150 m²
1
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - Sunny house with swimming pool Šišan is becoming more and more recognizabl…
€730,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Sisan, Croatia
4
3
150 m²
2
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - Renovated Istrian stone house The municipality of Ližnjan-Lisignano is loc…
€468,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
2
2
108 m²
ISTRIA, ŠIŠAN - A beautiful one-story house with a swimming pool Šišan is becoming more an…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Sisan, Croatia
4
2
148 m²
1
STONE HOUSE for sale with swimming pool, garage and large garden - 3 km FROM THE SEA! This…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
8 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
8
6
220 m²
2
Semi-detached villa for sale in an attractive village 300 meters from the sandy and pebble b…
€1,56M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Sisan, Croatia
4
5
400 m²
2
ISTRIA, MEDULIN Exotic villa with panoramic sea views! Medulin - once a small fishing vill…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Valtura, Croatia
10
9
600 m²
2
ISTRIA, LOBORIKA Perfect villa for tourism with rich contents We offer the perfect propert…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture
Sisan, Croatia
6
4
450 m²
ISTRIA, JADREŠKI Large vacation villa 5 km from the sea! A large holiday villa for sale in…
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisan, Croatia
4
2
142 m²
ISTRIA, MEDULIN - A house with two apartments, 140 m from the beach Vrh beach or punta Istr…
€534,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture
Sisan, Croatia
3
3
150 m²
3
ISTRIA, MEDULIN Beautiful stone house ideal for tourism! A stone house with a living area …
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with parking
Sisan, Croatia
4
4
227 m²
2
ISTRIA, LIŽNJAN Superb secluded villa! Close to the sea! We present to you a superb seclud…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa
Valtura, Croatia
4
5
170 m²
Are you in search of a stunning-looking property in Pula and its surroundings? If you are a …
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
4
4
275 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
4
4
250 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
4
4
513 m²
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
4
6
400 m²
In Istria, Croatia, Ližnjan is a settlement and municipality. The biodiversity is relatively…
€1,71M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Valtura, Croatia
5
280 m²
Istria, Ližnjan Luxurious and design-equipped detached villa with a gross area of 400 m2 (n…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sisan, Croatia
8
8
440 m²
2 beautiful stone villas with sea view in the centre of Medulin, near Pula. Each Villa can a…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sisan, Croatia
5
5
350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
