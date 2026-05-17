Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Kostrena
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A newly renovated apartment in a modern building is available for long-term rent in a quiet …
$2,528
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A semi-detached villa for long-term rent with a sea view is available. The villa is situated…
$3,448
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2938
$1,609
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Kostrena, a modern, fully furnished apartment for rent, located in the basement, but due to …
$1,264
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Kostrena – Two-Storey Apartment with Sea View and Pool Access A two-storey apartment is ava…
$1,609
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious three-bedroom apartment of 118 m² is available for rent in Kostrena. Located on …
$1,721
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 3089
$1,642
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski

Properties features in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

with Garage
Realting.com
Go