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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garage in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious three-room apartment of 118 m² is for rent in Kostrena. Located on the ground fl…
$1,836
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A semi-detached villa for long-term rent with a sea view is available. The villa is situated…
$3,448
per month
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious three-bedroom apartment of 118 m² is available for rent in Kostrena. Located on …
$1,721
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

with Sea view
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