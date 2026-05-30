Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Fuzine
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Opcina Fuzine, Croatia

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Fuzine, Croatia
1 bedroom house
Fuzine, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Located in a peaceful area of Fužine, this semi-detached house offers a stunning lake view, …
$183,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Fuzine, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go