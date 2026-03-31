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Villas for sale in Opcina Dobrinj, Croatia

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrinj, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 3
Set on a generous 2,115 m² plot at the peaceful edge of a picturesque village on the island …
$1,71M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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