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Houses with garage for sale in Opcina Cavle, Croatia

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Cavle, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Cavle, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a house in Podhum with a total area of 200 m², located in a quiet and beautiful …
$441,291
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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