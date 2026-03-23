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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Cavle, Croatia

2 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Mavrinci, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Mavrinci, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Mavrinci – a detached house for sale on a 525 m² plot, located in an excellent position that…
$517,137
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3 bedroom house in Cavle, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Cavle, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a house in Podhum with a total area of 200 m², located in a quiet and beautiful …
$441,291
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Properties features in Opcina Cavle, Croatia

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