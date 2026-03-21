Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Krk
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Krk, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2428
$1,322
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2427
$1,322
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go