Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

7 properties total found
9 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
House with three furnished apartments, 305 m2, Višnjik, Zadar A house with three furnished a…
$719,650
6 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive and detached villa in Zadar In an intimate and elevated location on the city’s edg…
$2,88M
5 room house in Petrcane, Croatia
5 room house
Petrcane, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
House, first row to the sea, Petrčane, Zadar Right next to the sea and the beach, in Petrčan…
$1,66M
House 11 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 11 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 689 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment opportunity in Zadar, 6 apartments – 2 apartments with a pool, new construction a…
$1,99M
7 room house in Petrcane, Croatia
7 room house
Petrcane, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique Opportunity, House First Row to the Sea, Plot 1,525 m2, Petrčane, Zadar In the first …
$2,77M
2 room house in Crno, Croatia
2 room house
Crno, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious villa with spacious garden of 2000m2 Located in the tranquil Zadar settlement of C…
$775,008
7 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious family house 342 m2 with a garden of approx. 600 m2, Zadar, Plovanija, suitable for…
$719,650
