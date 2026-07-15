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Apartments with garage for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

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3 BHK
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
ID CODE: 123-54
$187,855
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Grad Pula, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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