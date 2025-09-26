Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Pula, Croatia

10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Istria, Pula, apartment for sale in a new building in an excellent, sought-after location cl…
$451,719
Apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
Istria, Pula: An apartment is for sale in Pula, located in a residential building with an en…
$205,931
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Istria, Pula, a luxury new building is for sale located between the famous Verudela peninsul…
$904,489
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Pula, two one-room apartments for sale in the center of Pula, ideal for living or in…
$264,610
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
Pula, Nova Veruda, just a few minutes from the city center, in an extremely frequent and sou…
$339,433
3 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Pula, in a sought-after location, only 1.5 km from the city center, there is a newly…
$315,539
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Pula, in a sought-after location, only 1.5 km from the city center, there is a newly…
$337,682
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
Istria, Pula, in a sought-after location, only 1.5 km from the city center, there is a newly…
$210,359
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 3
Istria, Pula: For sale is an apartment in Pula, located in a residential building with an en…
$309,449
2 room apartment in Grad Pula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Istria, Pula – Apartment for Sale on the First Floor with a Ground Floor Apartment, Close to…
$213,681
